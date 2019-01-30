18-month-old toddler drowns in bucket in Kuala Nerus

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 — A baby boy aged one year and six months was found drowned after falling into a bucket of water at home in Kampung Bukit Tunggal, Kuala Nerus yesterday.

The incident was found out by the victim’s father at about 12.30pm.

Acting Kuala Terengganu police chief Supt Suffian Sulaiman said according to the report, the incident occurred when all members of the family including the victim’s mother were asleep.

“Upon waking up, at about noon, the victim’s father who is working as an illegal taxi driver became aware his youngest son was not around and went to search for him including the bathroom.

“He was shocked to find the victim with his head plunged in the bucket and had turned blue before rushing him to a health clinic,” he told the media after the Kuala Terengganu police contingent monthly assembly here today.

Suffian Sulaiman said after being treated for 50 minutes, the victim was finally pronounced dead and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama