Transport Minister Anthony Loke makes cameo in road safety music video

Adibah Noor advises motorcyclists to put their phones away while on the road in the music video. — Screengrab from YouTube

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — As Chinese New Year draws near, motorists can expect more public service announcements (PSAs) on road safety and safe driving habits.

A new music video released by The General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysian Takaful Association has taken the fun route with a sing and dance-along video starring actress, singer and comedienne Adibah Noor, to promote safer journeys for those travelling this festive season and all-year-round.

In the five-minute clip, various scenarios commonly observed on Malaysian roads are brought to light include motorcyclists using their phones during their ride, a family of four overcrowding a single motorcycle without a helmet in sight and young children in a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) travelling without a car seat.

The video, made in collaboration with the Transport Ministry, features a cameo by the minister himself, Anthony Loke, who makes an appearance at the end of the clip as the director.

Also featured is Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar as assistant director.

The video ends with statistics to drive the message of ‘play your role to make the roads safer’ home.

In 2017, according to figures provided by the Malaysia Road Safety Department, the number of deaths caused by road accidents was 19 in a day, 562 a month and 6,740 in a year.