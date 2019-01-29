Selangor CPO appointed Bukit Aman CCID chief

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to reporters at IPD Subang Jaya November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Selangor police chief, Datuk Mazlan Mansor was today appointed Bukit Aman Commercial CID director with immediate effect.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the appointment of Mazlan was to replace Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin who was acting on the post earlier.

He said Mazlan is still heading the Selangor police contingent and will continue to carry out duties as Selangor CPO until a replacement for him has been found.

“Based his experience as Perak CCID in 2005, I am sure he was prepared for the transformation agenda of CCID itself,” he said after attending the handing over of duty ceremony for senior police officers and presentation of the National Warriors Service award at Police Training Centre here today.

Apart from that, Kedah police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar was also appointed as Bukit Aman Management director with immediate effect.

“He (Abd Rahim) is replacing Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan who was acting on the post earlier and I believe Abd Rahim will empower further the governance of the management department to regulate various aspects among them, training, career development, retirement and welfare of the police force.

“Abd Rahim will also return to Kedah to carry out the duties of Kedah police chief while we find a replacement for him.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said police would be taking action against Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cameron Highlands by-election candidate M. Manogaran for wearing a shirt with PH logo at a polling centre based on an Election Commission (EC) report.

“We will study the aspect of the offence on whether it is related to the responsibiity of police, EC or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

Meanwhile, on the result of a urine sample of the defence minister’s son, the IGP said the matter was being handled by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID.

“I was told the report is still not back yet from the Chemistry Department and I want the urine result of Mohamad Sabu’s son to be expedited,” he said. — Bernama