Sabah Treasury rebuts report claiming RM4b growth in state reserves

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — Sabah State Treasurer Rusdin Riman said that there was a slight increase in reserves in the State Financial Report for 2018 but clarified that the amount will only be announced after it has been audited.

Referring to Malay Mail’s report yesterday, he denied that state reserves had grown by over RM4 billion.

“The increased amount, however, does not include debts that are due to be paid in 2019,” he said.

“It is definitely not true that the state grew its reserves by over RM4 billion last year,” Rusin said in a statement.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that the state grew its reserves by over RM4 billion last year after it achieved nearly RM4 billion in reserves in 2017.

He was asked to comment on the state of Sabah’s finances, which he said was in good health and had increased compared to the previous year.