PM says vital to learn from past corruption

An attendee is pictured with a copy of the National Anti-Corruption Plan in Putrajaya, January 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissed views that the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) was motivated by an obsession with the abuses of the Barisan Nasional administration, saying it was to take lessons from the period.

The prime minister said it was imperative to ensure that previous events are not forgotten as these contain valuable lessons for civil servants on how to combat corruption.

“Many are of the opinion that we still think about what has happened. But what has happened has to be remembered because if we forget our history, then we will repetitively make the same mistakes.

“We have to remind ourselves of the mistakes that were made in the past and not only look at our tasks in the present,” he told a press conference after the launch of the NACP.

Malaysia is at the centre of a global corruption scandal stemming from 1MDB.

