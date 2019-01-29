Perak MB lays out do’s and don’ts for state civil servants

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu urged civil servants to leave partisan politics behind when they punch in to work and not betray the ruling state government or their colleagues. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Jan 29 ― Eight months after taking power, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu continued to remind civil servants to act in the best interest of the state government of the day and not their personal political affiliation.

In his 2019 new year address today, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader urged civil servants to leave partisan politics behind when they punch in to work and not betray the ruling state government or their colleagues.

“Do not be an enemy within the blanket. Do not break the unity among civil servants and the management for own benefit,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said the strength of the government depended on the civil service.

“Do not let termites weaken our strength from within. We do not want the ship to look strong from the outside but hollow inside due to the termites without us realising it. This is a persecution of the rakyat,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal said he is always open for discussion and invited civil servants facing workplace difficulties to approach him.

“Do not sweep problems under the carpet with the hopes that the superior will forget the instruction. Especially so if the instruction involved decisions approved by the state executive council.”

“Delay in implementing decisions by exco would have an effect on the state's development and the people's perception towards the government's performance,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also asked the civil servants to help smoothen the bureaucratic process and make economic ventures for welcoming for investors.

“In a challenging economic climate, we cannot afford to lose investments due to red tape. Let us look for ways to make it easier and not create excuses to delay an approval,” he said.

He had earlier advised civil servants to have more empathy in their dealings with the public.

“Put ourselves in their shoes needing help and services. With empathy, we will go that extra mile to help them.

“They come to us not expecting money but want their rights which is guaranteed by the government. Let us not make their life difficult,” he added.