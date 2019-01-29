Ministry issues stop-work order after Balakong building collapse

Fire and Rescue personnel recover the body of the Bangladeshi construction worker from the building in Kampung Baru Balakong, Seri Kembangan January 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Human Resources Ministry has issued an immediate stop-work order at a construction site in Kampung Baru Balakong, Seri Kembangan after a Bangladeshi construction worker was killed while his co-worker was injured when part of a concrete structure collapsed.

The ministry through its Corporate Communications Unit said that the Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will be conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

“Initial investigations revealed that the concrete material used in the construction did not meet the required quality standards,” it said in a statement here.

During the 4.30pm incident, rescuers took about five hours to extricate the body of the 49-year-old worker that was trapped in the collapsed concrete structure in a search-and-rescue operation involving 40 personnel.

Another Bangladeshi worker who sustained injuries to his legs in the same incident was rushed to Kajang Hospital.

The statement said it was both the employer and employees’ responsibility to ensure the safety and hygiene of their workplace.

“All construction industry stakeholders are urged to improve their workplace health and safety levels to avoid any untoward incidents,” it said.