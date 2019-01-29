MACC denies asking for payment to close cases

One of the letters that’s making the rounds on social media. — Picture courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied sending the letters currently circulating on social media that asked for monetary payments in exchange for cases under investigation to be closed.

In a statement today, the MACC, which has received 11 complaints so far, said the letters asking for money to be paid into a bitcoin account were fake.

“Recently, the MACC has received numerous complaints from the public who have been deceived by the fake letter,” said MACC Deputy Chief of Operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

“The MACC strictly emphasises that the commission has never contacted any parties through letters to close any corruption cases,” added Azam.

“In this regard, those who receive any dubious letters are advised to seek confirmation from the nearest MACC office at 1-800-88-6000 and the address posted on the official portal www.sprm.gov.my.

“We also hope that the public will be more sensitive and share this information with the community to avoid being deceived by the fake letter.”

The letters on social media claimed that the recipients were being investigated by the MACC and will soon be apprehended and charged under the MACC Act of 2009 and jailed up to 20 years with a fine not exceeding five times of the total bribe.

It ended with an offer to drop the case if the money was deposited into an unnamed account within 30 days.