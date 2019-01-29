Khaled Nordin: No new approaches or ideas in Johor MB’s new year mandate

Mohamed Khaled said that Osman’s speech lacked new insights or strategies. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin criticised Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s new year mandate yesterday to the state’s civil servants, claiming it lacked new ideas.

He said that Osman’s speech to Johor’s 1,500 civil servants did not offer new insights or strategies.

“The Johor mentri besar’s mandate for the new year is not a revision exercise for last year’s session and reformulating the past budget. It should be a way forward and not a time to reflect on the past.

“As for me, yesterday’s mandate ceremony was nothing new, showing the efficiency and excitement of the mentri besar in citing and recycling past ideas and reformulating them in simpler and new words,” said Mohamed Khaled in a statement today.

Yesterday, Osman addressed Johor civil servants at the Educity Sports Complex at Iskandar Puteri.

Among the main highlights of the speech was his call for the state’s civil servants to support the new government.

The tradition of the new year mandate was initiated by Mohamed Khaled when he had been Johor MB during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Mohamad Khaled said that when he started the tradition of the mandate, there were several issues that became its focus, namely the presentation of new ideas that should drive the development of Johor.

He said that the presentation was not just a summary and reformulation of the budget that was presented in the previous year.

Mohamad Khaled added that the other requirements was that the mandate’s presentation needs to put in a more specific strategies or approaches that will be adopted in the success of the key agendas.

In addition to that, he said it must also include a clear target to be achieved for that year.

“It’s best if these targets are included with the assessment that will be used to measure its success,” said Mohamad Khaled.