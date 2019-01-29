IGP: Police committee to assist RCI on Wang Kelian camps, graves

The camp used by human trafficking syndicates uncovered in Wang Kelian in May three years ago. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The police have set up a committee to assist the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) in its investigation into the uncovered human trafficking camps and graves in Wang Kelian in Perlis, at the common border with Thailand, three years ago.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the process of setting up the RCI was going on.

“Members have been appointed by the government and it is necessary to obtain the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said, adding that the police were making the appropriate preparations for the RCI process.

Mohamad Fuzi spoke at a press conference after the pinning of ranks for senior police officers and the presentation of the Jasa Pahlawan Negara awards at the Police Training Centre here.

Last Sunday, the government agreed to set up the RCI.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the list of members would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain His Majesty’s consent.

The RCI is expected to present its report in about six months after it begins its investigation.

In May 2015, the police reported the discovery of human trafficking camps and graves in the hilly area of Wang Kelian. — Bernama