‘Crying’ petai tree: Careful of syirik, warns Kelantan Mufti

KOTA BARU, Jan 29 — The Mufti of Kelantan Datuk Mohamed Shukri has reminded the local community not to be so taken up with a tree which secretes water as they would be in danger of committing syirik (polythiesm).

Mohamed said the obsessive belief that strange happenings could have either bad or good outcomes could be considered minor syirik.

He added that the belief in strange happenings could also affect the faith of Muslims.

“There should not even the slightest belief that water coming from unnatural sources would have any effect as it all depends on Allah,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohamed was commenting on the petai (stinky bean) tree in Kampung Petani, Saring which has reportedly been crying since last week.

The incident had caught the attention of the public, with some catching the water in pails to drink or wash their faces as they believed it had medicinal value.

Mohamed said a similar incident occurred several years ago in Kampung Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas, Kelantan. — Bernama