Umno man claims MP gave political speech to primary students

Fuad shared one of the banners announcing the event at SK Bandar Tasik Kesuma in a Facebook post.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — An Umno leader from its Hulu Langat division alleged that a federal lawmaker delivered political remarks when addressing students at SK Bandar Tasik Kesuma on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Fuad Abdul Rahman appended a 25-second clip of a speaker he claimed was an MP commenting on 1MDB during a leadership and personality course organised for the primary-level students.

However, the resolution of the clip made it difficult to positively identify the speaker.

“This is the standard of the MP... making a political speech before school students,” he wrote.

“Whether he is crazy, stupid or drunk on ketum...”

Fuad also attached photographs of students seated during the course as well as one of the banners announcing the event.

Respondents to the post have urged the Royal Malaysia Police to review the incident while others have called for the Education Ministry to respond.