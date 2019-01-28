Special Select Committee on Budget meets for first time

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Special Select Committee on the Budget, one of six such panels comprising both government and opposition Parliament members, met for the first time today.

Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohamed said the meeting discussed in detail its terms of reference as well as the proposals for its framewok for this year.

“The committee agreed to hold regular meetings each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb 26, with a presentation by the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Ministry on the country’s current economic and financial positions,” said the Jeli MP in a statement today.

All the committee members attended the meeting. They were Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching), Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka), Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau) and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit).

It was also attended by officials from ministries and departments acting as permanent representatives (ex-officio) from the Finance Ministry (National Budget Office, Tax Division, Fiscal and Economic Division); Economic Affairs Ministry; Attorney-General’s Chambers; and Accountant General’s Department.

The other committees are those for the consideration of bills; on defence and home affairs; on rights and gender equality; on federal-state relations; and on major public appointments.

The committees were formed to strengthen the functions of the parliamentary institution. — Bernama