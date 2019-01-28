Pakatan needs effective mechanism in opposition-controlled states, says Husam

Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman Husam Musa speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan interracial relations committee at Pasir Mas March 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BARU, Jan 28 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to have a new and more effective mechanism in the opposition-controlled states in order to gain the trust and support of the people, says Kelantan PH chairman, Senator Datuk Husam Musa.

He said if PH did not take this approach, its loss in a by-election like in the parliamentary seat of Cameron Highlands could happen again.

“The Cameron Highlands seat is controlled by the opposition and what has happened there indicates that failing to create an effective mechanism in the opposition-controlled states like Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis could give PH disappointing results.”

Husam said this when he met up with the media bureau chiefs and practitioners in Kelantan, here, today.

He said the racial sentiments played up by the opposition had an impact on the Cameron Highlands by-election when an Indian leader who contested was rejected by most of the Malay voters.

“In this matter, the government is seen to have failed to act appropriately against the spread of inaccurate information which could divide the multiracial people in this country,” he said.

Husam said the Cameron Highlands by-election also proved the open PAS-Umno ties as several video images viralled by some staunch PAS members showed their glee voting for BN.

He said in today’s context, PAS and Umno were cooperating without stating clearly the basis of their cooperation like how Semangat 46 had demonstrated those days, accepting Islam as ‘addin’ or a way of life.

“Hence, what I said all this while was true and today it has become a reality. Only that, in my opinion, their context of cooperation should not reach a situation where ‘a buffalo tries to save a crocodile that has got stuck but in the end, the crocodile eats the buffalo’,” he added. — Bernama