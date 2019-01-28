Penang CM: No final report on undersea tunnel yet

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the media during a visit to Penang Sentral in Butterworth August 14, 2018.— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — The Penang state government has not received the final feasibility report on the proposed undersea tunnel, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The chief minister said the project delivery partner Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) may have completed the feasibility report and handed it to the state’s independent checking engineer, HSSI Sdn Bhd.

“The independent checking engineer would need time to verify and check before they hand the final report to us,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the independent checking engineer will have to vet the technical design and feasibility report first.

It was recently reported that CZC has finally completed its feasibility studies for the undersea tunnel that will also include a bridge option for the state’s consideration.

Last year, CZC senior executive director Datuk Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli said they will include a bridge option so that the state can consider replacing the tunnel with the bridge.

The undersea tunnel is part of a massive RM6.3 billion infrastructure project that included three paired roads projects.

Work on the undersea tunnel is only expected to start in 2023 while works on two of the three highways are expected to start soon.