KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A building under construction in Kampung Baru Balakong here, collapsed today, leaving one dead and one injured.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received the distress call about the mishap at 4.39pm.

“Efforts are ongoing to take the victims out of the rubble. Further information will follow,” he told Bernama, when contacted. — Bernama