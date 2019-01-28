Minister reminds IGP of court decision in Indira Gandhi case

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government could not intervene in the recovery effort as it was an enforcement matter. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

IPOH, Jan 28 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun must execute the court order for his agency to recover the youngest daughter of M. Indira Gandhi, said Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The minister in charge of legal affairs said the government could not intervene in the recovery effort as it was an enforcement matter.

“The IGP has to take initiative as courts have made a ruling on the matter. The IGP should take the cue from there and enforce the decision made by the judiciary,” he said.

He urged the IGP to urgently fulfil the order after noting that Indira has been separated from her daughter, Prasana Diksa, for a decade after the latter was abducted by the Hindu mother’s Muslim convert ex-husband.

Liew was speaking to reporters after a working visit to Ipoh today where he visited the Legal Aid Bureau, Malaysia Insolvency Department and courts.

Last week, Indira urged Cabinet members to intervene in the matter as the police still have not located and retrieved her daughter even with the change of government.

The mother of three gained prominence for successfully challenging the unilateral conversion of her children to Islam by their father after he switched religions, which she finally won last year.

Prior to that, Indira also secured a mandamus order directing the police to return Prasana Diksa to her, which the previous IGP declined to execute by claiming that it had been a conflict with the Shariah courts.