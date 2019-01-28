Minister deems separate constitution court unnecessary

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters after the opening of the legal year 2019 in Putrajaya January 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Jan 28 — There is no need for a constitution court as the Federal Court can perform the same functions, de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said Malaysia’s judiciary was equipped with judges who could handle issues related to the constitution.

“(While) the judiciary can suggest the matter (setting up a constitution court) to us but for the time being, I do not see the need as issues related to constitution can be handled by the Federal Court, the highest court in the country.”

“Seven judges will sit in Federal Court if there are issues related to constitution and of importance to the country,” he told reporters after a working visit to Ipoh here today.

The minister was responding to a suggestion by Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to set up a constitutional court to hear various rights and legislative issues related to the Federal Constitution.

Razaleigh had reportedly said the proposed court should be placed within the existing judicial system, but its focus is only on solving cases involving rights and legislation related to the Federal Constitution.

Liew said today that his visit to judicial buildings and agencies in Ipoh, such as the Legal Aid Bureau and both court complexes, was to identify problems.

Citing the Jalan Duta court complex as an example of which he had visited recently, Liew said it was plagued by problems such as busted air-conditioners that forced the use of fans.

“This is not conducive as documents get blown away by fan. The condition needs to be enhanced,” he said, adding there are also court buildings that are leaking.