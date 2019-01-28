Kit Siang: Cameron Highlands defeat ‘eye opener’ for Pakatan on rural Malay support

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang speaks during the ‘May 9th 2018: The Days Malaysians Finally Opened Their Eyes And Saved The Nation’ book launch at Gerakbudaya, Petaling Jaya January 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang conceded today that Pakatan Harapan’s image among rural Malays and Orang Asli remained poor, saying the ruling coalition must work to address this quickly.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said PH’s defeat in the Cameron Highlands by-election reflected the conundrum, noting that it failed to make inroads in rural constituencies where the two communities form the majority.

“It’s an eye-opener for Pakatan,” Lim told an audience at the launch of a book about PH’s May 9 general election victory.

“Cameron Highlands is an example... of how sensitivities of certain sectors must be respected.

It is unclear if Lim’s assertion was an admission that PH must make more concessions to appease the country’s rural constituencies.

But the DAP leader said the government’s reform agenda will ring hollow if it fails to include these groups.

“We can change from being a global kleptocracy to a leading nation of integrity, or a tiger economy,” he said.

“But at the expense of some sectors (rural constituents)?”

BN direct candidate Ramli Mohd Nor, who was not a member of any BN party, won the Cameron Highlands race with a majority of over 3,000 votes, making him Malaysia’s first Orang Asli MP.

While the vote tally more or less suggests status quo, the addition of PAS votes into BN’s fold have forced top PH leaders to admit that confidence in the new administration among the ethnic majority was still far from won.

Lim said PH must do more to convince rural voters that they are integral to the government’s development programme, and are key constituents to make “New Malaysia” work.

Yet the DAP leader admitted that it was something the coalition has up to now failed to achieve.

“We must tell them the Malaysia Baru project will also benefit them,” he said.