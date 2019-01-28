Inform police of travel plans through Volunteer Smartphone Patrol app

Members of the public who are returning to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year festival period can inform the police operations room in their district through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application for police monitoring to be done of their homes. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAIPING, Jan 28 — Members of the public who are returning to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year festival period can inform the police operations room in their district through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application for police monitoring to be done of their homes.

Perak Acting Police Chief Datuk Razarudin [email protected] Rasid said the system will be connected to all district and contingent police operations rooms.

“Information provided by the VSP will enable police to monitor and patrol the areas to prevent crime,” he said in a press conference held after the handing-over-of-duties ceremony by the Taiping District Acting Police Chief at the Taiping District Police Headquarters here today.

Taiping District Deputy Police Chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid has been appointed Acting Police Chief for Taiping District, taking over fromTaiping District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Taib who retires tomorrow.

Razarudin also advised all road users to ensure their vehicles were in good condition, get enough sleep and drive safely.

He added that police will conduct the Ops Selamat at the state level together with the Road Safety Council at the Bukit Gantang rest area in Taiping on February 1.

“Through the ops, we will list out the dangerous hot spots for motorists in the state,” he said, adding that heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the highways from February 2 to 5. — Bernama