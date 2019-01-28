Hadi: Cameron Highlands race shows DAP racism doesn’t work (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during launch of the PAS History Seminar at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Cameron Highlands by-election won by Barisan Nasional (BN) shows DAP that racial rhetoric is ineffective in Malaysia, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

The head of the Islamist party, who once said that Muslims would go to hell if their leaders were non-Muslims, claimed that it was the Chinese-dominated DAP that played up racial issues rather than PAS.

“At least this sends a signal to DAP that racial issues are inappropriate for Malaysia,” Hadi said in a press conference yesterday in Marang, Terengganu

“They are the ones who use racial issues, not us. They should have looked at how Malay Bumiputera gave space to the Chinese and Indians to be citizens of this country and were allowed to open national-type schools.

“This is not allowed in other countries, but instead, we get accused of racism. That’s not accurate.”

Both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the PAS-BN alliance have accused each other of running racial campaigns in Cameron Highlands.

PH candidate M. Manogaran had reportedly said “Malays don’t even buy kuih from Orang Asli vendors”, while the contest also saw posters linking him and his party DAP to the mysterious death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim following riots at a Hindu temple.

When asked if the PAS-BN alliance was the biggest factor in BN’s victory in the Cameron Highlands race, Hadi said it was a contributing factor.

“We worked together in previous races too, but we didn’t win. This time, we won.”

PH won the Port Dickson, Sungai Kandis, and Seri Setia by-elections despite cooperation between Umno and PAS to only send a candidate from either party.

BN direct candidate Ramli Mohd Nor, who was not a member of any BN party, won the Cameron Highlands race with a majority of over 3,000 votes, making him Malaysia’s first Orang Asli MP.