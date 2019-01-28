EC to display 2018 Fourth Quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll at 958 locations

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to the press outside the Brinchang police station where early voting is taking place in Cameron Highlands January 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Election Commission (EC) will display its 2018 Fourth Quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) at 958 locations nationwide from tomorrow until February 11.

Its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said it had received 12,914 applications for new voter registration from eligible citizens and 6,791 applications for electoral change from registered voters.

“Applicants who have applied to register as new voters and registered voters who apply for electoral change from October 1 to December 3 (2018), are advised to check their names in the (RDPT),” he said.

During the two-week period, the RDPT will also display names from the electoral roll for certain reasons such as those who have died or have lost their citizenship status, based on the provisions of the Election Regulations (Registration of Electors) 2002.

He added that the EC is currently working with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to obtain information on officers and personnel who were no longer in service.

For inquiries, the public can contact the EC Headquarters at 03-88927018 or any of the state election offices. — Bernama