Bung admits disappointment over 1MDB fiasco

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — New Sabah Umno head Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has admitted to feeling crestfallen over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which is heavily linked to his party.

In an interview with Malay Mail, the Kinabatangan MP said that he and many other Umno leaders were not briefed properly on the issues in the state investment firm previously chaired by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I was really disappointed. Everybody was disappointed, but we were not well briefed on this from the start. Only when it became a crisis. Truly very disappointed,” the Umno supreme council member said.

Bung, however, said that he did raise the issue during his party’s leadership meeting as he felt that was the appropriate channel instead of taking the bolder step of publicly denouncing 1MDB and Najib.

He claimed that the principle of deferring to party leaders was a lesson imparted by former Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which he merely followed.

“No I was not really aggressive. I didn’t voice out outside. My principle is when it comes to party matters, we voice out within the party.

“Umno was always taught by Tun Dr Mahathir to respect boss’s decision. So he was the one who trained us. When he fought with Anwar, we defended Tun Dr Mahathir.

“So he cannot blame us. We were trained, taught to defend our leader,” he added.

Last week, Najib said that US investment banking giant, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, should take responsibility if it had failed to take care of 1MDB’s interests.

The Pekan MP’s response came on the heels of an apology by the group’s chief executive officer David Solomon to Malaysians for its former executive Tim Leissner’s role in the 1MDB scandal.

However, Solomon insisted that the bank had conducted due diligence before every transaction.

US prosecutors last year charged two former Goldman bankers for the theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB. Leissner, a former partner at Goldman Sachs in Asia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Roger Ng, the other charged former Goldman banker, was arrested in Malaysia at the request of US authorities and is expected to be extradited, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the prosecution.

The US Department of Justice has said that US$4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

As part of Goldman’s due diligence efforts, Solomon said the bank sought and received written assurances from 1MDB and International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) that no third-parties were involved in the first two bond sales.

Despite this, Bung believes that Malaysians would soon lose interest in the issues surrounding 1MDB, and start focusing on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) administration instead.

“I think everything that happens, there will be a timeframe where it stops. I have to admit that this issue has pushed me down too, but I believe in Malaysia, people get bored fast. In Malaysia it’s different.

“No matter how big an issue, it would last at most, between three to four months. It’s just this Pakatan Harapan, they have strategies to drag the issue (1MDB) differently.

“This too shall pass? For me yes. Let bygones be bygones,” Bung added.