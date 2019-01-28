Baby boy believed to be abused by sitter dies in Ipoh

IPOH, Jan 28 — A baby boy died after suffering internal haemorrhage in the head, allegedly due to abuse by a babysitter at the Manjung District Police Headquarters Quarters on Friday.

The victim Muhammad Firas Danial Muhammad Nizar, 9 months, died at the Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here at 2.49pm.

The victim’s mother Nur Aziemah Zahari, 26, said the doctors confirmed her only child suffered internal bleeding in the head and burst blood vessels, believed to be due to strong shaking.

“The doctors said there were no bruise signs on the head and body, and no signs of choking on milk, just serious bleeding in the head and burst blood vessels,” she told reporters when met at the hospital today.

Nur Aziemah said at about 10.30am, her sister who was the babysitter’s neighbour, contacted her, saying that the victim was weak.

“I went straight to the babysitter’s and found my child unconscious and weak. I took him to the Seri Manjung Hospital before he was moved to the Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital on Friday afternoon as the doctors told me my son was suffering serious bleeding in the head,” she said.

Nur Aziemah, a clerk, said the babysitter in her 30s, the wife of a policeman, told her she realised the victim was weak in the living room when she came out of the toilet.

“During the incident, only the babysitter and her husband were in the house, her two children had gone to school while another three children she was looking after were not there,” she said.

Nur Aziemah, who lived in Desa Pemarak Kampung Kayan in Sitiawan, would send her son to the babysitter’s house every day before going to work in Manjung.

She said she had been sending her son to the babysitter since three weeks ago because her sister who used to care for the baby, had obtained a job.

She lodged a police report at the Manjung District Police Headquarters last Friday as well as at the Sungai Senam Police Station.

She said her son’s remains are expected to be buried at the Kampung Kayan Muslim Cemetery tonight.

When contacted, Perak Crime Investigation Department Head SAC Yahya Abd Rahman confirmed that police had received a report from the victim’s family as well as the babysitter. — Bernama