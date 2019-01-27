Work harder, Anwar tells Pakatan after Cameron Highlands loss

Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat as Ramli Mohd Nor wins the by-election with a 3,238-vote majority January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must work harder to deliver its election promises, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today after the Opposition won the Cameron Highlands by-election.

In a press statement today, he said the PH administration must be aware of the people’s concern over the economy and cost of living issues.

“I believe the result (of this by-election) is a reminder for PKR and PH leadership that we must remain aware of the public’s concern on the economy and living costs.

“We must also work harder to ensure that we deliver on the 14th General Election manifesto promises and any problems involving race and religion must be addressed,” said the Port Dickson MP.

He said PKR accepted the election results and also congratulated newly elected MP Ramli Mohd Nor for his victory.

The Cameron Highlands by-election saw Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate Ramli taking the seat with 12,038 votes, beating DAP’s M. Manogaran who claimed 8,800 votes, which is less than the 9,710 votes he received in the 14th general election last year.

Independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib received 314 votes while Wong Seng Yee had 276 votes.