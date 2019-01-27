What about industrial forest plantations? Sarawak govt asks timber companies

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (right) with Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (centre) at STIDC's 45th anniversary celebration January 27, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 27 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has asked timber licence holders to embark into industrial forest plantations (IFPs) as the state government is gradually reducing the production of timber from natural forests.

He said timber licence holders, therefore, should look at IFP as another source to support the development of timber industry.

He said the state government has issued 43 IFP licences to meet the target of planting a total area of one million hectares by 2020.

“As of today, about 420,146 hectares has been planted since 1997,” he said at the 45th anniversary of the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (TIDC) here last night.

In view of the slow planting progress, he said the state government has extended the timeline to achieve the target of one million hectares under IFP to year 2025.

“I hope all licence owners expedite the development of IFPs,” he said, adding that IFP owners should intensify research and development (R&D) activities to enhance production of high quality planting material, pest and diseases control, forest management and harvesting in order to improve the planted forest performance.

The chief minister said harvesting of the industrial forest plantation in Sarawak started in 2011 with log production of 44,000 cubic metres.

"In 2018, log production from planted forest was about 1.72 million cubic metres and this is expected to increase in years to come," he said, adding that Sarawak has the potential to be developed as the hub of planted forest-based industry in this region.

With the expected increase in the production of logs from the forest plantation, he said it is necessary for the industry to realign and retooling their manufacturing facilities to process logs from industrial forest plantation as well as to optimise resources from industrial forest plantation.

He said the industry must explore opportunities to produce higher value added products like engineered wood, pulp & paper, bio-plastics, bio-fuel and furniture.

The chief minister said timber industry has remained one of the major contributors to the economic development of Sarawak, alongside with other sectors like natural gas, petroleum and palm oil.

He said the industry has created more than 100,000 job opportunities, adding that in 2018, the total export value of timber products was about RM5.4 billion, of which about 91 per cent were primary and secondary products.