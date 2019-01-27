Southern Integrated Terminal expected to be busy during CNY, says Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke visits Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Up to 19,000 people are expected to be using the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) on a daily basis during the Chinese New Year festive season, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a survey at the terminal located in Bandar Tasik Selatan here today, he said on average, 16,000 commuters used it on a daily basis.

“The number is expected to increase to 18,000 to 19,000 users per day during the Chinese New Year festive season,” he said.

According to Loke, there would be an estimated 1,000 departures and 1,000 arrivals at TBS every day during the period.

To meet the increased demand especially between Feb 1 and 10, he said nearly 300 additional buses would be made available including through the issuance of 119 temporary permits to bus companies.

On his survey today, Loke said he was generally satisfied with the facilities provided at the terminal including the centralised ticketing system and security level. — Bernama