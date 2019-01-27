Smiles, bear hugs for BN’s stoic candidate as Ramli named winner

Barisan Nasional chairman Mohamad Hasan (right) together with candidate Ramli Mohd Nor (centre) after winning the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 25 — Ramli Mohd Nor broke into a huge smile and pulled both Barisan Nasional (BN) acting chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail into bear hugs this evening as the Election Commission announced the police pensioner the winner of the Cameron Highlands by-election tonight.

The 61-year-old local from the Semai tribe could hardly contain his joy in being elected the first Orang Asli MP in the country.

With his eyes hidden behind thick black-rimmed spectacles, Ramli had cut an imposing figure made more intimidating at first encounter on the campaign trail with his severe countenance that offered no suggestion of a smile below his salt-and-pepper moustache.

It was quite startling then to see him show so much expression underneath the stoic demeanour that he continued to bear as he walked calmly into the vote tallying centre at SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah earlier even as unofficial results showed he was the winner by then.

“Firstly, I want to thank the God Almighty for this win. I also thank the voters who voted for BN and also the coalition’s machinery who helped me in the campaigns.

“I don’t want to talk much, but I promise that I will give my best to serve the people here,” he said in his first press conference after being elected.

Ramli secured 12,078 votes against lawyer Manogaran from Pakatan Harapan, his closest rival who scored 8,800 votes.

The two other independent candidates, former lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer-activist Wong Seng Yee got 314 votes and 276 votes respectively, losing their deposits.

BN supporters applauded madly and yelled out “Hidup BN” as Ramli stepped onto the stage in the hall and raised both his arms straight into the air in jubilation, surrounded by the coalition’s leaders, including Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

By then, Ramli’s stoic mask was back in place, but his whole stance was that of a victor.