PAS MP: Cameron Highlands victory a true win for Islam, Malays

Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, MP PAS Kuala Nerus March 23, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A PAS leader has declared Islam to be the ultimate victor after its allies Barisan Nasional (BN) defeated Pakatan Harapan in the Cameron Highlands by-election yesterday.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali claimed the polls' result reflected Muslim anger towards the new administration and its key component member party, the DAP.

The PAS central committee member said the Malays were united in their opposition against the attempt by the predominantly Chinese party to degrade their faith, and this unison could pave the way for Malay-Muslim political supremacy.

“DAP's defeat was a strong warning not to toy with Islam and the Malays or the needs of the common people,” Khairuddin tweeted.

“The victory of the BN and PAS-endorsed candidate sent a message that Malay-Muslim unity can deliver maximum political power for Malay-Muslims.”

BN's Ramli Mohd Nor bested PH candidate M. Manogaran by 3,238 votes to give the former ruling coalition its first victory after four by-elections had been held since the 14th general election in May last year.

The 61-year-old Ramli also made history by being the first Orang Asli MP to be elected.

Immediately after BN was declared the victor, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the results was a positive development towards better coo-operation in the Opposition bloc.

Meanwhile acting BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan declared the coalition's reflected the dissatisfaction of people towards the ruling government.

Mohamad also noted that the votes that had gone to PAS in GE14 came to BN’s favour this round.

BN and archrivals PAS forged closer ties to build a Malay-Muslim political platform that could pose a serious challenge to PH's political power.

But analysts have warned that the co-operation could drive communalism up at the expense of inclusiveness.

Despite initially protesting against the idea himself, Mohamad said PAS and BN will continue this strategy to empower the Muslim agenda in the country.