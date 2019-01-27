Offer bounty for Jho Low if you're serious, DAP man tells 'bosku' Najib, BN

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks during a press conference at the DAP office in Kepong January 9, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Umno and other Barisan Nasional component parties should offer monetary rewards to locate fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates, DAP's Lim Lip Eng said today in a criticism against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Kepong MP said the former ruling coalition should offer help to locate the mastermind behind the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal since Najib is adamant that he is innocent.

“It is Najib’s golden opportunity to bring forward those he insists are the ‘real’ culprits to cleanse his name and prove his innocence,” Lim said in a statement.

“Umno and other BN components should also offer monetary rewards for anyone who can locate Jho Low and his 4 gangs in the effort to help their former boss who now becomes ‘bosku’ to clear his criminal involvement allegations in the theft of 1MDB.”

“Bosku” or literally “My boss” refers to the former premier's newfound nomenclature among the country's lower income voters, a nickname he adopted as part of an offensive charm to court the conservative working class.

Low, or known as Jho Low, is a known close confidant of Najib and his family.

The former prime minister is facing 38 criminal and corruption charges in relation to the 1MDB scandal.

He denied the allegations and insist he is innocent. In June, he told Reuters that if he “knew there was going to be misappropriation of funds, if that was my knowledge, I would have acted.”