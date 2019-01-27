Motorcyclist killed in road accident on MRR2

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — An 18-year-old youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding got into an accident with another vehicle at Kilometre 10.3 of Middle Ring Road 2 from the Batu Caves roundabout towards Ampang here last night.

The body of Muhammad Hakimi Dali, 18, was found with his motorcycle on the left lane by paramedics who arrived at the scene at 10.30pm.

Gombak police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said the teenager who was riding a Yamaha 135LC was severely injured on the face and body.

“Based on the debris found at the incident location, the motorcycle is believed to have been hit by a lorry and efforts to detect the vehicle involved in the accident are being carried out,” he said in a statement here today.

So far, no one has come forward to report the incident and police are requesting members of the public with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station to assist investigation. — Bernama