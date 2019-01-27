FT minister moots idea of Putrajaya night arts programmes

Light beams are seen blasted onto a building during the ‘Light and Motion Putrajaya 2014 (LAMPU)’ event in Putrajaya December 13, 2014. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) haa been urged to organise arts programmes at night to attract more local and international visitors to Putrajaya, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad said.

He said this was because many tourists came to Putrajaya to see the beauty of its architecture but they did not spend the night as there were no interesting activities that could entice them to stay here.

“I believe that arts activities and healthy stage performances as well as positive theatre performances can entice more tourists to come and stay at our hotels in Putrajaya,” he said when launching the [email protected] City Trail programme at Presint 1 is here today.

According to him, the concept of consensus through the local agenda programmes would hopefully be continue to improve the physical environment of potential areas in Putrajaya such as the City Trail to be more recognisable.

“This” placemaking “concept is a good approach towards increasing the attractiveness of the open spaces in Putrajaya to be more visited,” he said, adding that the programme also provided business and employment opportunities to locals.

Earlier, Khalid along with 2,000 Putrajaya residents joined the Fun Walk @ Re-discovery City Trail for six kilometres before launching the Placemaking Mural Art @ Alamanda Steps project at the Alamanda shopping centre.

Meanwhile, PPj president Datuk Aminuddin bin Hassim said the programme organised by PPj with the collaboration of the Putrajaya Community, non-governmental organisations and private agencies through the Local Agenda 21 Programme was aimed at promoting and enhancing the attraction of the three-kilometre lake fringe area of Putrajaya Precinct 1.

He said this would be followed by seven other locations, namely, Dataran Putra, Laman Perdana, Persiaran Perdana, Dataran Rakyat Presint 4, Taman Seri Ampangan, Precinct 4 Lake Fringe and Presint 2 Lake Fringe.

In addition, various other activities such as children’s colouring competitions, bird watching, sales activities, food trucks and lucky draws also enlivened the programme. — Bernama