Finance Minister: Official ECRL announcement next week

SEBERANG JAYA Jan 27 — The Cabinet will make an official announcement next week on the China-backed RM81 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The minister said since the ECRL involved a massive project, it was only proper that the announcement be made via a written statement.

“The content of the project will be announced next week and I hope the press will not make a mountain out of a molehill...please wait for the official statement,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia has been informed of the date of the official announcement.

Singapore’s The Straits Times recently reported that Malaysia was in the process of seeking a new contractor to lead the ECRL project after terminating the contract earlier awarded to China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).

Quoting sources, the report said Putrajaya was seeking to reduce, by half, the cost of the mega-rail project from the original estimate of RM81 billion. — Bernama