DPM also clueless about ECRL project

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today she would find out what happened at last week’s Cabinet meeting after differing statements were issued by some ministers over the supposed cancellation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

The deputy prime minister told reporters at the sideline of the Ampang Hospital Volunteer charity dinner tonight that she was away in Bangkok during that particular meeting.

“Coincidentally I was in Bangkok at that time, so I didn’t attend that Cabinet meeting, but I will inquire to find out what happened because this is a major decision and it must be given full consideration.

“Maybe at the beginning what Datuk Seri Azmin [Ali] said was true, but other factors could have cropped up where we needed to reconsider. That is my analysis of the situation,” she said.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said yesterday he was shocked at Economic Affairs Minister Azmin’s announcement that the Cabinet had last week decided to cancel the ECRL project because of its cost.

Touching on the Cameron Highlands by-election which saw the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition failing to wrest the seat from Barisan Nasional (BN), Dr Wan Azizah said today there could be many factors influencing the election.

“There were a lot of factors (leading to the by-election result). One of the supporting factors was Umno and PAS working together,” she observed.

Earlier at the event, Wan Azizah made a call for hospital directors and staff to give full cooperation to hospital volunteers and support their efforts.

She also said that the government encourages youth and able retirees to serve as hospital volunteers or any agencies that can assist the less fortunate.

“Sometimes due to urbanisation, we don’t even know our own neighbours. Who do we call when we are in trouble or get hurt? A volunteer network can help them. So we want to make volunteerism a part of our culture and encourage youth to join up.

“I myself have helped out in soup kitchens. Those who helped others are blessed by Allah with the fortune to help others and this can also make us feel grateful for what we have,” said Wan Azizah.