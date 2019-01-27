Down but not out: Charting a new narrative for BN after crucial Cameron Highlands win

Datuk Seri Najib Razak mingling with residents of Tapah after his breakfast at the Restoran Roti Boom Pak Abu Tapah January 27, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

COMMENTARY, Jan 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has wasted no time in utilising Barisan Nasional's win in the Cameron Highlands by-election to chart a new narrative for the opposition coalition, which has been in dire need of a "pick-me-up" since its electoral defeat in GE14.

Just moments after BN's win became official last night, Najib made a point to thank PAS in a congratulatory Facebook post for helping BN win the by-election against a Pakatan Harapan which, until yesterday, had been winning the past few by-elections.

“I appreciate the support of Dato' Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi Awang, Dato' Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, leaders and PAS members who helped chart a people's win in Cameron Highlands,” Najib said.

The former BN chairman also added that he is “confident” that the PAS-BN alliance will become stronger for Malaysia's "future," which means that the opposition coalition will likely look to utilise its by-election tactic in Cameron Highland for the upcoming Semenyih by-election.

PH's campaign during the Cameron Highlands by-election has been nothing short of ostentatious; big-scale events attended by federal ministers as well as almost daily trips by top PH leaders like Lim Kit Siang and even Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In contrast, BN's campaign was more informal and small-scale in nature as it organised soapbox ceramahs aimed at a much more focused crowd.

Not forgetting MCA and MIC, Najib also took to great lengths in a separate Facebook post to remind Malaysians of their contribution in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“Our comrades from MIC and MCA also worked hard to ensure our victory in Cameron Highlands.

“A million thanks to the leadership as well as the MCA and MIC machinery for their hard work... we stand tall and united together, friends,” Najib wrote.

The Pekan MP even dedicated a separate Facebook post yesterday to rant about PH, accusing them of using government machinery, assets and agencies to gain an uneven upper hand in the by-election.

Quite ironic, because that was PH's standard election playbook against BN before GE14.

But what do Najib's many, many Facebook posts tell us about the future of BN?

For some within Umno, they now can claim proof that an alliance with PAS will bear fruit, but this will require the former to fully embrace its conservatism, possibly leaving the progressives in Umno without a proper platform.

For MCA and MIC, this means a continuation of playing second and third fiddle to Umno, and now PAS. Should they choose to remain in BN, they will be the coalition's token faces for multiculturalism, as BN slides further to the right, in the battle for Malay-Muslim votes.

For PAS, they are truly the kingmakers. They can use the time between now and GE15 to strengthen their hold on east coast states like Kelantan and Terengganu, and eventually recruit new supporters from either Umno or PH.

And what about PH? The Cameron Highlands by-election is a chilling reminder for the coalition that not everything is set in stone, and more importantly there is no such thing as a fixed deposit. They should not get too comfortable sitting on their ivory tower; Semenyih may yet spring an unwanted surprise on PH.