Celebrate CNY with solidarity, urges Negeri MB

Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (right) greets the public at the Chinese New Year Carnival launch ceremony on Sungai Ujong Walk January 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 27 — Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun urged the people of various races in the state to jointly celebrate the Chinese New Year with a spirit of solidarity.

He said the state government had never treated each race differently in providing the best services and ensuring that the community to live peacefully.

“Huge attendance tonight show people’s solid support towards the government in administering the state and appreciate what we have implemented to beautify Seremban.

“This evening also shows that Seremban can still be developed and enlivened to attract more tourists here,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Chinese New Year Carnival at Sungai Ujong Walk, here last night.

Aminuddin also invited the public to attend the 2019 Chinese New Year celebration at the Dataran Centrio, Seremban 2 on Feb 17.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would also be present as guest-of- honour at the celebration, as well as cabinet ministers and other 15,000 guests. — Bernama