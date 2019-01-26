Unofficial: BN wins, surpasses Pakatan by over 4,000-vote majority

Cameron Highlands by-election ballot boxes are brought to the Election Commission vote counting centre at SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — While unofficial yet, Ramli Mohd Noor scored 11,381 votes as at 7pm today, keeping the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat firmly in the hands of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

The 61-year-old retired policeman has the distinction of being the first Orang Asli MP.

The vote tallies are still being announced by the Election Commission (EC), but it is clear the BN has won after garnering near half of the estimated 70 per cent ballots cast when polling closed at 5.30pm.

In second place with a difference of 4,199 votes is Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran, who secured 7,182 votes.

In the span of half an hour, the lawyer managed to narrow the gap slightly from the earlier vote margin of 5,972 votes, but it is just not enough to overtake Ramli.

Independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, a former lecturer, drew 295 votes while farmer-activist Wong Seng Yee scored 226 votes.

Voter turnout was 68 per cent at 4pm. The EC has yet to release the voter turnout at the close of polling.

Cameron Highlands has 32,009 voters eligible to cast their ballots this round.