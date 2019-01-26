Public service begins with community, DPM reminds Pakatan reps

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (2nd right) signs a plaque commemorating the official launch of the Johor Baru parliamentary community service centre in Larkin January 26, 2019. — Picture By Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today reminded all elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives on the importance of having a community service centre, as it is the link between the people and the ruling government.

She said a community service centre should be the centre of activities for the locals and needed to be made lively with a variety of useful and relaxing activities.

“This is so our presence as the new PH government will be felt by locals. Basically, we have to be more creative to turn our community service centre into a lively area,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

She said this in her speech during the opening of the Johor Baru parliamentary community service centre at Taman Larkin Idaman in Larkin here today.

Present at the event was Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and the Johor PKR leadership.

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded the staff at a community service centre to work closely with government agencies so as to know how to assist those that approach the centre for assistance.

“Hopefully this Johor Baru parliamentary community service centre can play a good role and be the best possible, Insya Allah,” she said.

Meanwhile, Akmal said the Johor Baru parliamentary community service centre will continue to emphasise on community programmes and reach out to targeted groups such as youth, women and those in need.

“We will do our best to launch and facilitate our community affairs, in an effort to lessen the burden of the people,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah arrived at the centre at about 5pm and was greeted by Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir with Johor PKR leadership.

Today was her first official visit to the state and also meeting with the Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in her capacity as deputy prime minister.