Unofficial: BN surpasses 11,000 votes, but Pakatan narrowing gap

Ballot boxes are brought to the counting centre at the Cameron Highlands district Council in Tanah Rata January 26, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Noor is far and away the leading contender in the race for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat with 11,381 votes as at 6.56pm.

The unofficial results are being announced by the Election Commission (EC) as tallying began following the close of polling at 5.30pm today.

In second place with a difference of 4,199 votes is Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran, who secured 7,182 votes.

In the span of half an hour, he managed to narrow the gap slightly from the earlier vote margin of 5,972 votes.

Independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, a former lecturer, drew 295 votes while farmer-activist Wong Seng Yee scored 226 votes.