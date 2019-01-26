Pakatan candidate Manogaran told to leave polling station for wearing shirt bearing party logo

Photographs of Manogaran wearing a white shirt with a Pakatan logo while inside a voting centre was posted on social media and was widely circulated. — Picture via Facebook

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate M. Manogaran, who was spotted wearing a shirt bearing the coalition’s logo, inside a polling station at SK Senderut here was told to leave the place.

“Action has been taken, he (Manogaran) was ordered to leave the polling station.

“Based on election rules no one is allowed to exhibit party logos or distribute campaign materials within the voting area as well as 50 metres away from the centre,” he told reporters when met at the polling station in SJK (T) Ringlet.

Photographs of Manogaran wearing a white shirt with a Pakatan logo while inside a voting centre was posted on social media and was widely circulated.

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki posted two such photos on his Facebook account, pointing out that Manogaran had committed an election offence.

When asked to comment on the voting process, Azhar said the process has been going smoothly.

As of 12pm today, the voters turnout had reached 55 per cent.

Polling started at 8am and will end at 5.30pm. However, several polling stations will be closed as early as 1pm.