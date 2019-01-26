Najib tweets BN’s Cameron Highlands win as ‘people’s victory’

Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat as Ramli Mohd Noor (centre) wins the by-election with a 3,238-vote majority January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Cameron Highlands by-election is the same as the “people’s victory”, Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared on Twitter tonight.

The former prime minister had been an active campaigner on the mountainous Pahang parliamentary constituency in the two weeks before polling today and expressed his gratitude to voters who chose Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Thank you to all the voters who chose BN, including Felda, traditional villages and Orang Asli villages.

“This is a people’s victory!” Najib tweeted.

The Pekan MP also took to Twitter to congratulate BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor who became the first Orang Asli MP in the country after winning the Cameron Highlands by-election tonight.

Ramli, a political greenhorn candidate, beat his closest rival from Pakatan Harapan, M. Manogaran with a 3,238 vote majority.

The former policeman beat three other candidates, lawyer Manogaran from DAP and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

Manogaran received 8,800 votes in total while Sallehudin, a former lecturer drew 314 votes and farmer-activist Wong received 276 votes.

The Pahang parliamentary by-election was called after the Election Court nullified the results of the 14th general election over evidence of vote-buying.

The voter turnout for today’s by-election was 68.79 per cent when polling closed at 5.30pm with a total of 568 rejected votes.

The percentage exceeded the last four by-elections for the state seats of Sungai Kandis (49.8 per cent), Seri Setia (44 per cent), Balakong (43 per cent) in Selangor and also Port Dickson parliamentary seat by-election which was at 58.3 per cent.