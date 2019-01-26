Muhyiddin: PPBM has five-six potential candidates in Semenyih shortlist

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said said PPBM has identified five to six potential candidates to contest in the next by-election to be held in Semenyih. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has identified five to six potential candidates to contest in the next by-election to be held in Semenyih, Selangor, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin said today.

He said the party has held a series of meetings recently to decide the shortlist.

“It is also being analysed on a state level, but I must refer to Tun Dr Mahathir first,” Muhyiddin said of the party chairman who is also the prime minister.

He hinted that the candidate will likely be someone young who can appeal to the Selangor state constituents.

“It will be someone who is young, qualified, and widely accepted by Semenyih’s constituents. So we will see,” Muhyiddin said.

Semenyih’s previous assemblyman Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor died aged 57 in the early hours of January 11 from a heart attack. He had been suffering from a variety of ailments including diabetes and high blood pressure for several years.

The Semenyih state by-election is scheduled to be on March 2. Candidate nominations will take place on February 16, with early voting on February 26.