Manogaran apologises for wearing Pakatan shirt at polling centre, says was in a rush

M. Manogaran was ordered to leave the polling station at SK Senderut in Cameron Highlands when he was spotted wearing a shirt bearing the Pakatan Harapan logo. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― Cameron Highlands candidate M. Manogaran has apologised over his “mistake” of wearing a Pakatan Harapan shirt at a polling centre on voting day, attributing to his haste this morning.

Manogaran reportedly said that he had left the polling centre when asked to do so by the Election Commission.

“It was my personal mistake. It was early in the morning and I was rushing. I immediately left the polling centre when the (EC) officer told me to,” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

He disagreed that the Pakatan Harapan coalition does not care about complying with the law anymore.

“No. We follow the law. This is my mistake. I am sorry,” he added.

Separately, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun told reporters that action was taken with Manogaran ordered to leave the polling station at SK Senderut in Cameron Highlands when he was spotted wearing a shirt bearing the Pakatan Harapan logo.

“Based on election rules no one is allowed to exhibit party logos or distribute campaign materials within the voting area as well as 50 metres away from the centre,” Azhar told reporters today.

Photographs of Manogaran wearing a white shirt with a Pakatan logo while inside a voting centre was posted on social media and was widely circulated.

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki posted two such photos on his Facebook account, pointing out that Manogaran had committed an election offence.

Under Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act 1954, no one is allowed to wear, hold or carry any clothing, head covering, ornament, rosette, water bottle or umbrella where the candidate's name or the name or symbol of a political party is printed within 50 metres from the limits of a polling station on polling day.

Section 26(2) of the same Act states that the penalty for this offence is a maximum one-year jail term or a maximum RM5,000 fine or both.

Today is polling day for the Cameron Highlands by-election, with voting to be from 8am to 5.30pm, although some polling centres will be closed earlier due to logistics concerns.