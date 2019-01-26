Investiture Ceremony for Federal Awards postponed, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad delivers his keynote address during the launch of National River Day 2018 in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Investiture Ceremony for Federal Awards and Medals (DKBPWP) in conjunction with Federal Territory Day scheduled for February 1 has been postponed to a date to be announced soon.

In a statement issued today, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the ceremony is normally held every year and graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

The ceremony is held to recognise individuals who have contributed to the country in general and specifically to the Federal Territories.

At present, Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah is acting Yang di-Pertuan Agung as well as the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong after Sultan Muhammad V resigned as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

In a special meeting on January 24, the Conference of Rulers appointed Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and will be installed on January 31. — Bernama