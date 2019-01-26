Hadi lauds voters’ choice of Muslim MP to represent Cameron Highlands

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang thanked Allah for guiding Cameron Highlands voters into electing a Muslim candidate in today’s parliamentary by-election. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang thanked Allah for guiding Cameron Highlands voters into electing a Muslim candidate in today’s parliamentary by-election — even though it wasn’t from his party, but former nemesis Barisan Nasional (BN).

After their mutual losses in GE14, the conservative Islamist party and the BN coalition have joined up to take on their new common foe, Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Parliament and in the four by-elections that have been called since.

“Thanks be to Allah for His guidance to voters to choose a Muslim candidate to represent the multiracial society in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency.

“PAS congratulates the BN on its candidate’s victory by a wider margin in the Cameron Highands by-election, and see the result as a positive development towards better coo-operation in the Opposition bloc,” Hadi said in his Facebook entry after the Election Commission declared Ramli Mohd Nor the winner.

“To Ramli Mohd Nor, we hope you will speak out in defence of the religion, race and country in Parliament,” he added.

The Marang MP also fired broadside at the defeated PH which fielded a candidate from its DAP component.

Like acting BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Hadi touted the Cameron Highlands by-election a representative of PH’s receding public support nine months after taking federal power.

“DAP and PH’s defeat in this by-election signals the people’s rejection of PH in its failure to fulfil its promises besides a sign of the people’s rejection of DAP’s extremist politics.

Ramli scored 12,078 votes, besting PH candidate, lawyer M. Manogaran by 3,238 votes.

The 61-year-old Ramli also made history by being the first Orang Asli MP to be elected.

The Pahang parliamentary by-election was called after the Election Court nullified the results of the 14th general election over evidence of vote-buying.