Guan Eng shocked over ECRL cancellation announcement, suggests Azmin uninformed of PM's decision

Earlier today, Azmin said the Cabinet had in the Thursday meeting decided to cancel the ECRL project after determining that the cost to develop the project was too high. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today expressed shock over Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's announcement hours earlier of the government's alleged scrapping of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Lim was reported to have initially said Azmin was not present in the latest Cabinet meeting, before suggesting that the latter may not have been informed of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's decision.

“Datuk Seri Azmin was not in the last Cabinet meeting.

“I am acting under the instruction of Tun and the Cabinet,” Lim was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times.

Lim also reportedly said a “statement will be issued next week, if necessary.”

But Lim went on to say that he "wouldn’t say that Azmin wasn’t in the cabinet meeting", explaining that he meant that Azmin "wasn’t privy to the decision made by Tun".

“Anyway a statement will be issued subject to the instruction by Tun,” he added.

When asked again if Azmin was present at the Cabinet meeting, Lim was quoted saying: “I don’t want to say that as it may lead to all kind of unhealthy perception.

“All I want to say is that maybe he was not informed of the prime minister’s intention.”

In its report yesterday, Chinese vernacular paper Sin Chew Daily cited an unnamed source saying that the Cabinet had in its Thursday meeting decided to cancel the ECRL project.

Earlier today, Azmin said the Cabinet had in the Thursday meeting decided to cancel the ECRL project after determining that the cost to develop the project was too high and as the Malaysian government could not afford it now as the interest would come up to RM500 million.

Azmin also said the Finance Ministry will decide on the compensation amount to the ECRL’s main contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), and that the federal government has not decided if it would appoint a new contractor to take over the project and build the ECRL at a reduced cost.

CCCC was originally awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for the ECRL, which was to be funded by Malaysia taking a soft loan from Export-Import Bank of China to cover 85 per cent of the cost. The remaining sum was to be raised from local bond issues.

Earlier this week, Singapore daily The Straits Times reported that the federal government had laid down a maximum cost of RM40 billion and asked for more local products and services to be included in the works, but CCCC’s inability to meet these requirements reportedly resulted in negotiations coming to an end.

The ECRL ― meant to be a land bridge linking Kuantan Port on the peninsular east coast with Port Klang on the west coast to enable shipped cargo to bypass Singapore ― was touted as a game-changer at its launch.

The ECRL project was launched in 2017 during the Barisan Nasional administration of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and was suspended last August when Pakatan Harapan took over the government in the May general election.

The project’s status later became unclear due to its cost, with the Finance Ministry revealing last July 3 that the ECRL’s actual cost may reach RM81 billion and would have to be reduced for it to be financially viable.

On July 5, 2018, the Finance Ministry confirmed that it had via its Minister of Finance Inc issued a suspension notice on all contracts related to the ECRL project on July 3, based on an instruction from the prime minister, who had sought the attorney general’s advice.