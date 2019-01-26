Election watchdog chides Pakatan’s seasoned candidate for ‘flimsy’ excuse

Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran after filing his nomination form for the Cameron Highlands by-election at the nomination centre at SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah January 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran’s excuse for wearing a party shirt inside a polling centre on polling day today is “flimsy” as the lawyer should have known better after having contested in some, election watchdog Bersih 2.0 said.

Bersih 2.0 acknowledged that Manogaran had apologised for wearing a T-shirt with the PH logo while at the SK Senderut polling station, but insisted that the incident must be investigated and a formal complaint lodged.

“While we noted Manogaran’s apology, we still find the excuse given by Manogaran, a seasoned election campaigner and lawyer himself, that it was early in the morning and he was in a rush, rather flimsy,” the election watchdog’s steering committee said in a statement.

This is the third time Manogaran has contested in Cameron Highlands, having unsuccessfully vied for the federal seat in Pahang twice during the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

Bersih 2.0 today pointed out that it was a breach of the Election Offences Act 1954 to wear such clothing within 50 metres of a polling centre.

“This act of wearing a party logo or have any party ornaments within 50 metres of a polling station is an election offence under Section 26(1)(g) and carries a jail term up to 1 year or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both,” it said.

“We applaud the Election Commission (EC) officers on duty for their awareness of this election offence and carried out their duty to have Manogaran escorted out of the polling station. But the policemen on duty at the gate should have stopped Manogaran from entering in the first place.

“As firsthand eyewitness of the offence, we urge the EC to lodge a police report for this violation. We call for an investigation and commensurate actions be taken by the PDRM and the Attorney-General Chambers,” the watchdog added.

Bersih 2.0 said the Cameron Highlands by-election’s two main contesting candidates’ continued commission of election offences reinforces the need for all political parties to discuss reasonable compliance parameters for election laws, as well as to identify areas needing urgent updates and reforms.

“This was first proposed by YB Khairy Jamaluddin on the 20th of January. Bersih 2.0 would be happy to organise such a roundtable discussion and to moderate the discussion,” it said.

Bersih 2.0 said it will publish a comprehensive report on the Cameron Highlands by-election within a week’s time, with the report to highlight election offences by candidates as well as to provide recommendations on steps to ensure future elections would be “cleaner and fairer”.

Earlier today, Manogaran was reported by news portal Malaysiakini as admitting the incident to be his “personal mistake”, explaining: “It was early in the morning and I was rushing. I immediately left the polling centre when the (EC) officer told me to.”

He disagreed that the Pakatan Harapan coalition does not care about complying with the law anymore, reportedly saying: “No. We follow the law. This is my mistake. I am sorry.”

Separately, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun had told reporters that action was taken with Manogaran ordered to leave the polling station at SK Senderut in Cameron Highlands when he was spotted wearing a shirt bearing the Pakatan Harapan logo.