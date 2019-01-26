Cameron Highlands by-election: Voters begin casting their ballots early

People wait in line to cast their ballots at the SJK (C) Bertam Valley polling station in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. ― Picture by John Bunyan

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — Dressed in sweaters and jackets to beat the cool weather, Cameron Highlands' residents started arriving at voting centres for the constituency's polling day today.

Bah Senin Bah Guning, 48, from Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kabuk was the first to arrive at the at SJK (C) Bertam Valley polling station at 7.20am.

Bah Senin, who is a security guard said he came early to cast his vote as he has to rush for work.

“My work starts at 7am, so I have asked my colleague to cover my shift for another three hours. That’s why I came very early to vote.

“Hopefully, I can cast my vote fast and leave. I don’t want my colleague to wait much longer as he has been working the whole night,” he told Malay Mail adding that he didn’t expect to be first one to arrive at the polling station here.

Another voter Chen Ten Shu, 65, who was second to arrive at the same polling station said he came early as he had made plans to go to Kuala Lumpur today.

“Usually during elections I will go to vote in the evening, but today I’m going to Kuala Lumpur, so I came early as I’m was that there would be more voters,” said Chen, who came with his wife.

Another voter Baharin Batina, 23, said that he came in the morning to vote as he wanted take it easy in the evening.

“I’m off today and I don’t want to spend three or four hours at the voting centre. That’s why I came early, so that I can rest well later,” said Baharin, who works at a tea plantation here.

Independent candidate Wong Seng Yee, casted his ballot at SJK (C) Bertam Valley, while another independent candidate Sallehudin Ab Talib is expected to cast his ballot at the SK LKTP Sungai Koyan.

Barisan Nasional candidate Ramli Mohd Noor and Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran did not vote here.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency has a total of 32,008 registered voters, with 19,524 voters from the Tanah Rata state constituency while 12,485 is from Jelai state constituency.

Malays make up the majority of voters, at about 33.5 per cent followed by ethnic Chinese at 29.48 per cent, Orang Asli at 21.56 per cent, ethnic Indians at 14.91 per cent and others at 0.55 per cent.

About 31,749 voters will be voting in 17 polling stations in the Jelai state constituency and another 12 polling stations in the Tanah Rata state constituency.

On Tuesday, around 247 police personnel had cast their votes early, while 12 votes has been cast via postal.

Polling started at 8am and will end at 5.30pm. However, several polling stations will be closed as early as 1pm.