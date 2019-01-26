Cameron Highlands by-election hang on the hearts and minds of Malays, Orang Asli

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― When the Election Court ruled to nullify Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in Cameron Highlands last year, perhaps it was inconceivable that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) joy could be this short-lived.

As it stands, PH and its component DAP enters today’s by-election in the traditional BN seat as an underdog, a far cry from the swagger last May when it unexpectedly won the 14th general election (GE14).

Its fate will ostensibly hang on whether it has managed to hold sway over the Malays who make up over a third of the voters, and the additional 22 per cent made up of Orang Asli and other Bumiputera groups ― which have historically overwhelmingly voted BN.

Local issues such as floods, illegal land clearing and the influx of foreign workers could be one of the deciding factors for the voters but there are also national factors such as the Federal Land Development Agency (Felda) settlements' unhappiness over falling commodity prices.

But racial and religious sentiments have also been at play, with Islamist party PAS accusing DAP of being anti-Islam while stumping for former rival-turned-ally BN, while the ugly incident surrounding the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has also reared its head.

Today’s fight will be four-cornered between BN's Ramli Mohd Noor, PH's M. Manogaran and two independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talik and Wong Seng Yee.

While Ramli is the first direct candidate from BN, Manogaran, who is from DAP, is no stranger as he had contested and lost the seat twice, in 2013 and 2018.

BN’s previous candidate Datuk C. Sivarrajh had garnered 10,307 votes in GE14 while Manogaran garnered 9,710 votes, before the former was disqualified by the court.

The three other candidates in GE14 were PAS candidate Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud (3,587 votes), Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) B. Suresh Kumar (680), and Berjasa candidate Mohd Tahir Kassim (81).

There are a total 32,008 registered voters in Cameron Highlands in which 247 are policemen who casted their votes two days ago and another 122 voters are postal voters.

Cameron Highlands was traditionally a BN seat since it was created in 2003. MIC, under BN, first won the seat against DAP with a majority of 6,260 votes in 2004.

MIC defended the seat against DAP in 2008, 2013 and even in GE14 but its majority had dwindled over the years, from 3,117 votes in 2008 to 462 in 2013, and a slight increase in majority to only 597 votes last year.

This by-election is the fifth to be held since GE14 where all the four seats ― Sungai Kandis, Balakong, Seri Setia and Port Dickson ― were successfully defended by PH.

It is also the first one where BN has to defend its own seat, which is why it will be a defining moment for BN to prove that it still has the support of its hardcore supporters.

A victory for BN will not only boost its confidence, but will lend credence to the racial and religious cards played by PAS and several Umno leaders, which may stymie president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s attempt to move away from ethnocentrism.

But it would also inevitably spur the popularity of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who has been warmly welcomed in Felda settlements and on social media recently by reinventing himself as a sort of “people’s champion”, despite his atrocious record last year.

Voters today will cast their votes at 29 polling centres, 17 in Tanah Rata and 12 in Jelai, with a total 88 voting streams.

The polling centres will be closed at staggered times between 2pm and 5.30pm.