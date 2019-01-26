BN supporters heckle Kit Siang’s group over party flags near polling centre

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang and a group of supporters were jeered this morning when they appeared too near a polling centre in Cameron Highlands with Pakatan Harapan (PH) flags, a report said.

According to local daily The Star, Lim and PH supporters had allegedly strayed into the restricted 50 metres area at a polling centre when they were crossing the road near the area.

The Star noted that some of the supporters were wearing party t-shirts or wielding poles with flags, which would reportedly be against election rules if it was within 50 metres of a polling centre.

A nearby group of Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters reportedly shouted “50 metres!” and “Balik lah!” (Go back) towards Kit Siang and the PH supporters.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah also questioned if Kit Siang’s group knew the laws regarding the 50 metre limit, shouting at them: “Are you government now or opposition? If you don’t know the law, go learn it first.”

The Star said some BN supporters took out their phones to record the incident which occurred around 11.30am, while several of them dressed in blue attempted to take the flags away from the PH supporters.

The police reportedly shifted both the BN and PH groups away from the polling centre at SJK (C) Brinchang.

Lim’s comment when asked about the matter was that he was merely walking around, the report said.

Under Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act 1954, no one is allowed to wear, hold or carry any clothing, head covering, ornament, rosette, water bottle or umbrella where the candidate’s name or the name or symbol of a political party is printed within 50 metres from the limits of a polling station on polling day.

Section 26(2) of the same Act states that the penalty for this offence is a maximum one-year jail term or a maximum RM5,000 fine or both.

Voting today in the Cameron Highlands by-election is from 8am to 5.30pm, although some polling centres will close earlier due to logistics concerns.